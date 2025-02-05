Araghchi vows to strengthen Iran’s ties with neighbors

Speaking at a meeting hosted by the Foreign Ministry on resource development and management in the country’s executive bodies, Araghchi highlighted the swift and complex regional and international developments since the Pezeshkian administration took office.

He also outlined the Foreign Ministry’s approach, efforts, and actions in foreign policy and international relations.

Araghchi said that Iran’s foreign policy apparatus will fully utilize diplomatic channels—particularly within the framework of the good-neighborliness policy—to enhance and expand relations with neighboring countries.

Tehran launched the good-neighborliness policy under former Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi's administration to strengthen ties with regional states.

The Pezeshkian administration has committed to continuing this strategy, which has already led to the restoration of Iran’s diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia.

