Araghchi thanks Leader for supporting foreign ministry

In a statement on Saturday, Abbas Araghchi highlighted the ministry’s dedication to fulfilling its duties based on the three principles of “dignity, wisdom, and expediency.”

He reaffirmed that all available resources would be utilized to enhance Iran’s international standing through active and effective diplomacy.

In remarks on Friday, the Leader highlighted the Foreign Ministry’s extensive diplomatic efforts in negotiating and signing agreements with all countries worldwide.

“Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the busiest foreign ministries [in the world],” Ayatollah Khamenei noted. “Well, that’s what it does; they negotiate, travel, speak, and sign agreements with countries around the world – Eastern, Western, all kinds.”

Araghchi said the Leader’s wise remarks serve as guidance for all officials, particularly those in the diplomatic apparatus.

He expressed pride in the Leader’s acknowledgment of the Foreign Ministry’s hard work, saying, “This recognition is both a source of pride for me and my colleagues and a reminder of our immense responsibility in advancing the country’s foreign policy objectives.”

Araghchi reiterated that Iran’s diplomacy remains committed to fostering engagement and dialogue to safeguard national interests, strengthen security, and boost the country’s influence on the global stage.

SD/IRN