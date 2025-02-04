Shooting reported in Sweden school with reports of casualties

Al Jazeera Arabic first a report by Reuters as reporting a shooting in a school in Sweden. "Several people have reportedly been injured," the Reuters report said according to Al Jazeera.

Later, media including NBC NEWS said in their reports that Police in Sweden confirmed Tuesday that at least five people were shot at a school in the city of Orebro, but they did not immediately have any information of the victims or suspect and said the incident was ongoing.

"A major operation is currently underway at a school in Västhaga, Orebro," the Swedish national police force said in a statement posted online, urging members of the public "to stay away from the Västhaga area" or if not possible, to remain inside their homes.

"The operation concerns threats of deadly violence," the police said, adding that their operation was ongoing.

The extent of the injuries is unclear," the police said, adding a reference to charges of "attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offense," but not confirming whether any suspect or suspects were in custody.

MNA