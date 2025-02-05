Belgian police hunting 2 suspects after Brussels shooting

CCTV footage broadcast by local media shows at least two men wearing balaclavas and carrying weapons at the entrance of Clémenceau station in the Belgian capital early on Wednesday.

Video from the scene shows an exchange of fire at about 06:15 local time (05:15 GMT), according to Reuters news agency.

Sarah Frederickx, spokeswoman for Brussels police, said the suspects fled into the metro station and may still be in the metro tunnels.

The spokeswoman said there were no injuries in the shooting. Both the local police and federal railway police are searching the area.

Police are looking for "a small group of people, probably two or three individuals", Ms Frederickx said, adding that they may still be armed and that police did not want to take any risks.

Bruxelles Today reported the suspects were carrying what appeared to be Kalashnikov weapons.

