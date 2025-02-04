Israeli regime gained nothing from Gaza aggression: Iran FM

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Conference of “Al-Aqsa Storm and Gaza, Realities and Narratives” held in Tehran on Tuesday, Araghchi stated, “I am of the opinion that the battlefield and diplomacy are two integral parts and are not separated from each other.”

Congratulating the 46th glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Iran’s top diplomat seized this opportunity to commemorate the name and memory of martyrs of the Islamic Revolution, martyrs of the Resistance Movement in Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen.”

The diplomacy uses the achievements on the ground and turns them into national prestige and pride.

The battlefield, diplomacy and media should move in tandem with one another, Iran’s top diplomat added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi pointed to Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, noting that Israeli enemy gained nothing in the operation and the Resistance Movement outshined on the battlefield.

Today, the criminal Israeli regime suffered a heavy defeat in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation and this is a great victory for the Palestinians, he underlined.

The criminal Zionist regime was forced to negotiate with the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, after 16 months of brutal killing and massacring the innocent Palestinians, Araghchi noted, stating that the International Criminal Court (ICC) was forced to declare the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a war criminal in the international arena.

