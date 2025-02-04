  1. Economy
Feb 4, 2025, 5:28 PM

Iran’s non-oil exports to S. Arabia up by 10,000 times

Iran’s non-oil exports to S. Arabia up by 10,000 times

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s export of non-oil products to Saudi Arabia registered a 9,795 percent growth in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), spokesman of Iran’s House of Industry, Mine and Trade reported.

Iran’s exports have reached from $235,672 in the previous year (ended March 20, 2024) to $23.319 million in the current Iranian calendar year, showing a 9,795 percent hike, Spokesman of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining and Trade Rouhollah Latifi stated.

He went on to say that 15.5 tons of various mono-butyl ether (a kind of chemical), valued at $33,843, were imported into the country from Saudi Arabia during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 22, 204).

Presently, some goods exchanged between Iran and Saudi Arabi are reexported through the third-party countries such as Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, he emphasized.

MA/6368411

News ID 227920
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News