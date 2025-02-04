Iran’s non-oil exports to S. Arabia up by 10,000 times

Iran’s exports have reached from $235,672 in the previous year (ended March 20, 2024) to $23.319 million in the current Iranian calendar year, showing a 9,795 percent hike, Spokesman of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining and Trade Rouhollah Latifi stated.

He went on to say that 15.5 tons of various mono-butyl ether (a kind of chemical), valued at $33,843, were imported into the country from Saudi Arabia during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 22, 204).

Presently, some goods exchanged between Iran and Saudi Arabi are reexported through the third-party countries such as Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, he emphasized.

