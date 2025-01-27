Iran, Turkey trade exchanges hit over $14 billion in one year

Speaking on the sidelines of the visit of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh to the neighboring Turkey, the envoy pointed to close relationship between the two countries in various fields of rail, road, maritime, transit, border terminals, and economic and trade exchanges between economic activists of the two countries, adding that the cooperation between Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and Iranian economic activists has always been important to Turkey.

Turkey was the third trade partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran last year (ended March 20, 2024), she said, adding, “It is predicted that the value of trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey will reach $16 billion by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2025).”

Iran and Turkey enjoy high potentials and capabilities to enhance bilateral trade more than before, the Iranian roads minister emphasized.

The two sides also discussed the tolls in the fields of freeway and transit.

MA/6360108