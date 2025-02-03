Trump suspends all US aid to South Africa

"South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"The United States won't stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!" he said.

It is unclear what led to Trump's post.

The South African embassy in Washington D.C. did not respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.

The United States obligated nearly $440 million in assistance to South Africa in 2023, the most recent U.S. government data showed.

South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency, after which the US takes over.

Last month, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was not worried about the country's relationship with Trump. He said he had spoken to Trump after the latter's election victory and looked forward to working with his administration.

Trump has previously suspended annual aid to some other countries to further investigate whether the aid is in the best interests of the United States.

South Africa is leading a group of countries that has filed a case against the Israeli regime at the International Court of Justice for war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

