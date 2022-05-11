Trump Jr criticizes Congress for approving new aid to Ukraine

Donald Trump Jr, the son of the 45th United States president, has criticized the US House of Representatives for approving an additional $ 40 billion in aid to Ukraine as the people in United States face a shortages of baby formula.

"You can’t find baby formula in the United States right now but Congress is voting today to send $40 billion to Ukraine. Let’s put America First for a change," Donald Trump Jr said in a post on his Twitter account.

Also on April 28, Trump Jr claimed that Ukraine is one of the "most corrupt countries in the world" after president Joe Biden asked Congress to approve a $33bn aid package for the war-torn country.

The local US media such as CNN and the US Today reported that the US baby formula shortage is leaving manufacturers scrambling and parents in desperation. During the week starting 24 April, 40% of baby formula was out of stock in more than 11,000 stores across the country, compared to an out-of-stock percentage of 2 to 8% during the first half of 2021.

