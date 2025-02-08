Erdogan, Macron discuss Syria situation

Erdogan highlighted that his country's support for Syria will continue unabated.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, Anadolu Agency reported.

During the call, Erdogan underlined that boosting dialogue between the two countries will help strengthen bilateral ties, stating that Turkey and France have the potential for cooperation in many fields, notably in the defense industry.

He added that the current ceasefire between the Palestinian Resistance group Hamas and Israel should be preserved, and work must start for a lasting solution in the region.

