Syria's al-Jolani to hold talks with Erdogan in Ankara

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Syria’s new ruler Abu Muhammad al-Jolani also known as Ahmad Sharaa and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan are set to meet in Ankara on Tuesday to discuss a potential defense agreement, media reported on Tuesday.

The discussions are expected to cover Turkey's establishment of two military bases in Syria, the deployment of F-16 fighter jets, and the provision of military training and equipment to the new Syrian administration under a potential joint defense agreement, Al Jazeera reported.

According to a senior regional intelligence official, a Syrian security official, and two foreign security sources based in Damascus, the talks mark the first revelation of Syria’s new rulers' plans for strategic military collaboration with Turkey. The proposed deal would allow Ankara to establish airbases in Syria, use Syrian airspace for military operations, and oversee the training of Syria’s restructured army.

Recently, Al Jolani declared himself as the interim president of Syria until promised elections four or five years later. 

