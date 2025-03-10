Mark Carney wins race to replace Trudeau as Canada's PM

Carney, 59, triumphed with 86% of the vote, defeating former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in a race with nearly 152,000 party members participating.

He will assume office during a challenging period for Canada, which is grappling with a trade conflict with the US under Donald Trump and facing an upcoming general election.

"There's someone who's trying to weaken our economy," Carney said of Trump, spurring loud boos at the party gathering. "He's attacking Canadian workers, families, and businesses. We can't let him succeed."

"This won’t be business as usual," Carney said. "We will have to do things that we haven’t imagined before, at speeds we didn’t think possible."

