Tehran reacts to killing of civilians in Syria

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Esmaeil Baqaei expressed concern about the reports of violence and insecurity that unfolded in Syria in recent days.

He noted that Iran has conveyed its concerns in the appropriate manner to the countries that have an influence.

“We categorically condemn such measures. Any killing or action against civilians is condemned and unjustifiable,” he said.

The spokesman said the acts of violation against a group of Alawites in Syria have hurt the feelings of conscientious people.

Baqaei said the new rulers of Syria are facing a real test of their responsibility to protect the lives of Syrian citizens.

He warned that such violent measures would only complicate the political situation in Syria.

Syria’s interim government has sent reinforcements to coastal cities in the country’s northwest where security forces have been engaged in heavy battles with fighters loyal to former president Bashar al-Assad.

The violence has reportedly killed hundreds of people, including many civilians.

Syria’s state news agency SANA quoted an unidentified security official as saying that after the attacks, numerous people went to the coastal areas seeking revenge for the assault on government security forces.

MNA/