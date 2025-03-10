Gaza death toll from Israeli war nears 48,500: Health min.

A ministry statement said the toll included the bodies of five people recovered from the rubble in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said 16 more people were also injured, taking the number of the injured to 111,913 in the Israeli onslaught, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry said.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

