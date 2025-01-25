  1. Sports
Esteghlal held by Malavan in PGPL

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Esteghlal and Malavan football teams played to a goalless draw in the 2024/25 Iran's Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday.

The match, held at Sirous Ghayeghran Stadium in Bandar Anzali, was uneventful and ended without any goals, Tehran Times reported. 

Earlier in the day, Esteghlal Khuzestan drew 1-1 with Gol Gohar at the Ghadir Stadium in Ahvaz.

On Sunday, Persepolis will host Tractor in Tehran, Sepahan will face struggling Kheybar in Isfahan, and Mes will take on Foolad in Rafsanjan.

On Monday, Shams Azar will host Chadormalou in Qazvin, Nassaji will play Aluminum in Ghaemshahr, and Havadar will meet Zob Ahan in Tehran.

Esteghlal are standing in 10th place with 19 points out of 17 matches at the PGPL table.

