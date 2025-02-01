Ex-Rangers winger Ryan Kent on Persepolis’s radar

Kent was a member of Fenerbahce last season, where current Persepolis coach Ismail Kartal was in charge.

Now, the Iranian media reports suggest that the Turkish coach is going to sign the player, according tp Tehran Times.

A graduate of the Liverpool academy, is free agent at the moment.

He is a former England youth international, having represented the nation at under-18 and under-20 levels.

If this transfer is confirmed to Persepolis, he will play against Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the Asian Champions League Elite in the coming days.

AS Marca are reporting that Persepolis and Kartal have struck an ‘agreement’ to bring Ryan Kent to Iran.

Persepolis have previously completed the signing of Serdar Dursun and the former Fenerbahce coach is utilizing his connections to strengthen the Persepolis squad.

But remarkably, the report claims that former Ibrox winger Kent has agreed to the proposal because he will be allowed to keep pet crocodiles at his home, rangersnews.uk reported.

“Persepolis, coached by Ismail Kartal, have reached an agreement with former Fenerbahce star Ryan Kent.

“The fact that it is legal to keep crocodiles at home in Iran was the factor that convinced Kent. Thus, Kartal will work with his two former students, Serdar Dursun and Kent, again.”

MNA