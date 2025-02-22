  1. Sports
Feb 22, 2025, 9:07 PM

Tractor beat Kheybar to reclaim PGPL top

Tractor beat Kheybar to reclaim PGPL top

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Tractor football team edged past Kheybar 1-0 and returned to the top of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday.

Domagoj Drozdek scored the solitary goal of the match in the 46th minute at the Yadegar-e Emam Stadium in Tabriz, Tehran Times reported.

In Arak, Persepolis came from a goal down to earn a late draw against Aluminum. Aref Haji Eydi scored for Aluminum and Ali Alipour equalized the match with two minutes remaining. Persepolis are third in the table.

Esteghlal also defeated struggling Nassaji 1-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, courtesy of a goal from Alireza Kohshki in the 56th minute. Nassaji Sudanese forward Mohamed Eisa had missed a penalty five minutes earlier.

Tractor sit top with 44 points, one point above Sepahan.

MNA

News ID 228745

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News