Iran FM extends New Year, Spring Festival greetings to China

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi has sent a video message to the Chinese government and nation, describing the Spring Festival as a shared tradition between both countries.

Araghchi extended heartfelt congratulations to President Xi Jinping, the people, and the government of China on the New Year and the Chinese Spring Festival.

The Iranian minister also said that the festival symbolizes solidarity, peace, and friendship between the two nations.

Regarding the “Glory of Ancient Iran” exhibition in East Asia, he said that the event is being held in the Chinese city of Ürümqi, following successful exhibitions in Beijing and Shanghai.

Araghchi also noted that the “Land of Kindness” exhibition in Changliu represents cultural exchanges between the two ancient civilizations.

The minister invited the Chinese people to visit Iran during Norouz celebrations to become familiar with Iranian civilization.

He expressed hope that the New Year would bring rationality, peace, equality, and cooperation for all people around the globe.

