Terrorists execute dozen civilians in Syria's Shia villages

Local sources in the Hama governorate said masked assailants stormed the village of Arza, abducting several residents before executing 15 of them near the Orontes River, late on Friday, according to Press TV.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that “armed men committed a massacre” on Friday and killed “10 citizens in Arza village in the northern Hama countryside.”

The Britain-based group said the militants knocked on the doors of locals, forcibly took the residents to an unknown location, and executed them with firearms equipped with suppressors.

The gunmen then quickly fled the area, leaving the bodies behind.

The group said at least 105 such incidents have taken place across Syria since the beginning of the current year, claiming the lives of 228 people, including five women and one child.

Meanwhile, violent clashes broke out between members of two militant groups in Taladah village in the northwestern province of Idlib.

The gunmen engaged in heavy fighting, with reports of casualties among both combatants and civilians.

Local residents are calling for immediate intervention of HTS forces to halt the violence and restore order in the area.

On December 8, foreign-backed militants, led by the HTS, announced the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s government following a rapid two-week onslaught.

The HTS has repeatedly claimed it would respect the rights of all sects and religions in Syria.

The situation, however, remains very fragile, with a potential risk of further clashes as sectarian sentiments continue to boil over, amid the ongoing political instability and pressure on minority groups.

MNA