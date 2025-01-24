Gunmen kill 13 in Shia-populated villages in Syria’s Homs

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Thursday that the Military Operations Administration, backed by local gunmen, conducted “a large-scale security campaign” in the western countryside of Homs, west of Syria, according to Press TV.

According to the report, “four civilians” were killed in unlawful “extrajudicial executions” in al-Ghozaylah al-Gharbiyah and al-Hamam villages. Ten people were also injured, while five were arrested during the raid.

Also on Thursday, the group said the security forces arrested five people in al-Kanisah village.

Three more people were arrested in Tarin village, where three others were injured in indiscriminate firing.

Moreover, 27 people were detained in Kafrnan village, while injuries were also reported.

The group also documented several assaults and abuses against locals, including being forced to bray and bark, while tombstones were destroyed.

Later in the day, the SOHR said unknown gunmen killed a man in “an extrajudicial killing” in Tasnin village in the northern countryside of Homa, after raiding his home.

Four bodies were also retrieved in al-Shinyah Village, northwest of Homs.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen killed four people and injured two others east of Maryamin village, after they refused to remove the photos of their religious references.

