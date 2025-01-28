Resistance brought Israeli regime to its knees

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the ambassadors of Islamic states to Iran on Tuesday morning.

The meeting was held at Imam Khomeini Hussainia on the occasion of the Eid al-Mab'ath.

Iranian officials and groups of people from different walks of life also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei criticized the United States for spreading colonialism and arrogance in the world.

The US is under the influence of the world's leading financial powers, he added.

The world's bullying and evil powers have a covetous eye on the countries’ and nations’ natural resources, authentic culture and their national and Islamic identity, and seek to destroy or plunder them, the Leader underlined.

"Of course, not all of them are the same, America is at the top of them."

Referring to the developments in the West Asia region, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Resistance Front has its roots in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, praising the victory of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

As a small area, Gaza was able to bring the armed-to-the-teeth Israeli regime to its knees, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Referring to the heroic resistance of Hezbollah against the Zionists, the Leader underlined that Hezbollah lost its former leader Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah but stood against Israeli threats steadfastly.

Hezbollah showed that not only was it not terminated, but it was further inspired to stand up to the Zionist regime, he added.

