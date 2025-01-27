Hezbollah not to accept ceasefire extension by any means

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem congratulated Palestinian resistance's victory against the Zionist enemy in a televised speech on Monday.

"Israeli enemy failed to achieve objectives in Gaza," he said, adding that "Israeli regime together with the US sought to bring an end to resistance but failed."

"Israeli entity would not have lasted one week without full US complicity," said the Hezbollah leader.

"The objective behind al-Aqsa Flood Operation has been achieved," he added.

Sheikh Naim Qassem appreciated the Iranian nation and government's support for Palestinian resistance.

"Israeli enemy failed to advance during ground invasion against Hezbollah," he said adding that, "Israeli enemy wanted to sow seeds of discord among Lebanese but to no avail."

"Resistance enjoys upper hand against the Israeli enemy through faith, sacrifices, steadfastness," he further said.

"Lebanese resistance agreed to a ceasefire because Israeli aggressor wanted a ceasefire," Sheikh Qassem said.

"Israeli enemy violated ceasefire more than 1,000 times," the Hezbollah chief said.

"Resistance managed to accumulate sustainable deterrence power against Israeli enemy," he said, reiterating the necessity of the existence of resistance in Lebanon to confront Israeli enemy.

"Israeli enemy fails to bring resistance to an end as they had conspired together with the US," he continued.

"Each and every village in south Lebanon has become the symbol of resistance against Israel," Sheikh Naim Qassem said.

"Resistance won't accept the extension of the ceasefire agreement for one moment," the Hezbollah chief said.

"Israeli enemy must withdraw from occupied areas in south Lebanon as agreed," he said.

"Resistance holds UN, US, and France responsible for any delay in withdrawal of occupation," he said.

"Resistance will not accept any justification for extending 60-day period," the Hezbollah leader underscored.

MNA

