Israeli troops continue to destroy Jenin in West Bank

Israeli troops continue to burn, destroy Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp in a military assault that has already killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens across the governorate of Jenin since Tuesday, Aljazeera reported.

The legislative body of the Arab League has condemned in the “strongest” terms “the dangerous escalation of the crimes” by the Israeli army and settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Former prisoners and a woman were among those arrested across the governorates of Hebron, Tulkarem, Ramallah and Nablus, as well as occupied East Jerusalem, the joint statement said, according to Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera also reported that sraeli armed forces stormed an area in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, according to the Wafa news agency.

Several suffocation injuries were reported after Israeli soldiers fired sound and smoke bombs, the agency reported.

The Israeli occupation forces continued to close the entrances to the city of Jericho, its villages and camps, and prevented exit through them, for a sixth consecutive day.

Local sources reported to Wafa that the Israeli army caused massive traffic jams and fired sound bombs at the vehicles at the southern entrance, without any injuries being reported.

Heavily armed Israeli soldiers were also seen raiding the town of Bani Naim, east of Hebron, according to the Palestinian Information Center.

MNA