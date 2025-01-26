Hamas voices support for Lebanese army, people, resistance

Israeli forces opened fire at the Lebanese people returning to their homes in the country’s southern towns, killing at least 22 people and wounding 124 others, according to the latest figures released by Lebanon's Public Health Ministry.

In a statement, the Hamas movement expressed its support for the Lebanese army, people, and the resistance in confronting the Israeli aggression.

At least nine children and one paramedic were among 22 those who were shot dead.

Earlier on Sunday, the 60-day deadline for the complete withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from southern Lebanon ended. The pullout was stipulated in a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Hezbollah resistance movement.

MNA