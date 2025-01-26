  1. World
Jan 26, 2025, 8:39 PM

Death toll from Israeli gunfire in S Lebanon rises to 22

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – The death toll from Israeli regime's gunfire in southern Lebanon rises to 22 while at least 124 were also injured.

Israeli forces opened fire at the Lebanese people returning to their homes in the country’s southern towns, killing at least 22 people and wounding 124 others, according to the latest figures released by Lebanon's Public Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television channel reported that Israeli forces had abducted two Lebanese from the border town of Houla, Press TV reported.

Other reports said an Israeli drone had targeted residents in the village of Bani Hayyan, causing multiple injuries.

Additionally, an Israeli drone dropped sound bombs on a gathering of Lebanese citizens at the Houla-Majdal Silm-Shaqra triangle in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Sunday, the 60-day deadline for the complete withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from southern Lebanon ended. The pullout was stipulated in a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Hezbollah resistance movement.

At least nine children, one paramedic among 22 were shot dead, Press TV reported.

