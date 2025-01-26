Number of martyrs in Israeli aggression in S Lebanon surges

Three people were martyred and 31 others were injured during the shooting of the Zionist occupiers towards the Lebanese people in the south of the country, Al-Ahed news website noted.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health issued a statement in this regard, announcing that three people have been martyred and 31 others have been injured as a result of shooting by the Israeli army towards people who were trying to return to their homes in southern Lebanon.

This is while that the 60-day deadline for the withdrawal of Zionist troops from all areas of southern Lebanon has ended today on Sunday.

According to this agreement, which has been brokered under the supervision of Western countries and the United Nations, the Zionist regime must completely withdraw from these areas, the report added.

MA/6358776