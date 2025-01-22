Gaza death toll nears 47,200: Health ministry

A ministry statement said that 19 injured people were also admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the injured to 111,166 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added, Anadolu news agency reported.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

MA/PR