US mercenary firms to take charge of key Gaza checkpoints

Citing two Israeli officials and a source with direct knowledge, Axios reported that the planned deployment is expected to start in the coming days.

The two US companies, Safe Reach Solutions (SRS) and UG Solutions, will operate a checkpoint on the Netzarim corridor, a key road south of Gaza City, Press TV reported.

Israeli forces set up the Netzarim corridor, which divides the Gaza Strip into two halves, during its genocide war on the strip to prevent displaced Palestinians from returning to the northern part.

The deployment was negotiated as part of the ceasefire agreement, brokered by the US, Egypt and Qatar, between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas. It aimed to solve a key sticking point around the movement of displaced Palestinians back to northern Gaza.

"The consortium's role is to oversee, manage, and secure a critical vehicle checkpoint along Salah al-Din Road, facilitating the safe return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza. The consortium aims to ensure orderly vehicle movement while preventing the transport of weapons northward, in line with the ceasefire terms," a source familiar with the issue claimed.

The US contractors are expected to remain in Gaza until the end of the first phase of the deal, which took effect on Sunday.

According to the agreement, Palestinians displaced to the south could return seven days into the truce.

