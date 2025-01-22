Resistance decisively defeated Israeli regime: Ghalibaf

During a gathering on Wednesday, Ghalibaf said that the resistance movements in the region inflicted both strategic and tactical defeats on the Israeli regime.

Regarding the international reactions to the Israeli regime’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip, Ghalibaf noted that the crimes committed by the regime and the US sparked protests in numerous cities and universities.

The speaker also stressed the pivotal role of the late Imam Khomeini in highlighting the significance of the Palestinian issue, making it a crucial topic in today’s global discourse.

He further underscored that top Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani along with other Shia leaders demonstrated that Lebanese Shias and Palestinian Sunnis are "our brothers".

MNA/