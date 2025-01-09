  1. Iran
Jan 9, 2025, 7:28 PM

Swiss spy commits suicide in Semnan prison

Swiss spy commits suicide in Semnan prison

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – The head of the Semnan Province's court announced that a Swiss national has committed suicide in Semnan Prison this morning.

A Swiss national had had been arrested by security agencies on charges of espionage and his case was under investigation committed suicide, according to the head of the Semnan Province's court. 

The national was being held in a prison suite when he asked his cellmate to provide him with food from the buffet. While he was alone, he took the opportunity to commit suicide, the judge said.

All evidence and documentation from the place where this person was being held has been reviewed, and according to the evidence, it is clear that he committed suicide, the Iranian judicial official said.

MNA

News ID 226711

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News