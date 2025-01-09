Swiss spy commits suicide in Semnan prison

A Swiss national had had been arrested by security agencies on charges of espionage and his case was under investigation committed suicide, according to the head of the Semnan Province's court.

The national was being held in a prison suite when he asked his cellmate to provide him with food from the buffet. While he was alone, he took the opportunity to commit suicide, the judge said.

All evidence and documentation from the place where this person was being held has been reviewed, and according to the evidence, it is clear that he committed suicide, the Iranian judicial official said.

MNA