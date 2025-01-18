Germany ready to send troops to Ukraine: defense minister

Germany’s defense minister Boris Pistorius said he was open to sending German soldiers to Ukraine to help secure a demilitarized zone there if a ceasefire were agreed with Russia, Al Arabiya cited the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday.

When asked about a possible deployment of German troops to help secure a buffer zone between Russia and Ukraine if one were agreed, Pistorius said that “We’re the largest NATO partner in Europe. We’ll obviously have a role to play.”

The official went on to say that the issue would “be discussed in due time.”

TM/PR