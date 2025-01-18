  1. World
Germany ready to send troops to Ukraine: defense minister

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Germany has voiced readiness to dispatch forces to Ukraine amid war with Russia, media outlets have cited the defense minister as saying.

Germany’s defense minister Boris Pistorius said he was open to sending German soldiers to Ukraine to help secure a demilitarized zone there if a ceasefire were agreed with Russia, Al Arabiya cited the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday.

When asked about a possible deployment of German troops to help secure a buffer zone between Russia and Ukraine if one were agreed, Pistorius said that “We’re the largest NATO partner in Europe. We’ll obviously have a role to play.”

The official went on to say that the issue would “be discussed in due time.”

