Iran-Russia treaty to bolster ties between two nations

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow's Kremlin Palace on Friday.

At the beginning of the meeting, Pezeshkian told his Russian counterpart that, "Prior to my trip, I visited the Leader [of the Islamic Revolution]. He sent you a special greeting. The relations between us and our brotherly and friendly country, Russia, should be greatly deepened and strengthened."

"Fortunately, our relations with our region are getting better and better on a daily basis, and the commercial, cultural, and economic trends are moving forward more strongly," he said.

"We have been working on the comprehensive strategic plan for years, and today this document will be signed. We have been able to deepen our ties in all areas of security, economy, trade, and culture. We have had agreements previously. we had before and all the obstacles. We have removed all possible barriers. We are determined to operationalize and implement all those agreements."

"We consider the relationship with Russia sensitive and vital, and we stand firmly on this path," the Iranian president stressed.

"My Leader recommends that the region should be managed by regional governments; there is no need for other countries to come from the other side of the world and run the region," Pezeshkian said.

"The trend of trade, cultural, and economic cooperation between Iran and Russia is moving forward more steadily than before," the Iranian president added.

"Your visit today is of particular significance because it provides us not only the opportunity to discuss all areas of our cooperation but also to sign a major foundational agreement between Russia and Iran on comprehensive strategic partnership," the Russian president said.

Putin further sent best wishes to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

"We have been working on this agreement for quite a long time and I am very pleased that it has been finalized. This will help strengthen future trade and economic cooperation," Putin underscored, adding that "The new agreement aims to enhance these ties further."

"The pace of cooperation between the two sides is satisfactory; we witnessed a 15% increase in trade exchanges last year," he further said.

A major agreement called 20-year comprehensive strategic treaty is set to be signed during the visit of the Iranian delegation by the two presidents. This pact will drive cooperation across all sectors.

KI