Iran-Russia partnership to enhance security, trade coop.

"It will undoubtedly affect [it], because Iran is a strong and influential country in the region, and Russia is a large and strong country. Therefore, it is natural that we and Russia have concentrated and will concentrate all our capabilities to maintain stability and security in the region," Jalali said.

According to Jalali, the deal, which also includes a clause on respect for territorial integrity, consists of 47 articles and an introduction and will be implemented to ensure balanced cooperation between the two countries. The procedure for Iran's ratification of the document envisions the government submitting it to parliament for approval.

Moscow and Tehran could break the record for bilateral trade this year thanks to a new partnership agreement, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.

Trade between Iran and Russia in 2024, according to forecasts from Tehran, will top $4 billion, Kazem Jalali said.

The partnership agreement between Iran and Russia contains clauses on strengthening ties in education and cultural exchange, Jalali said.

"This agreement, since it is comprehensive, by the way, includes issues on cultural cooperation... In particular, cooperation in the sphere of education, exchange of students and teachers, cooperation in the field of technology, especially new - all this is envisioned in this agreement," the Iranian diplomat said.

