Iran urges Russia to remove barriers to crops exports

He made the comments in Moscow on Friday in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Oksana Nikolaevna Lut.

Referring to the great fields of cooperation between Iran and Russia, he said that agriculture and food industry are among the most important fields of bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

Agriculture and horticulture, fisheries, protection of forests and natural resources, research, extension and education, new technologies, seed and seedling breeding technology, and animal breeding are the most important fields of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia, Iran’s Minister of Agriculture highlighted.

Russia announces its readiness to expand cooperate in joint projects in the field of seed breeding, increasing the self-sufficiency rate in various agricultural sectors, Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation said in the meeting for her part.

Russia expresses hope to expand joint cooperation in the fields of biotechnology and technology and education in the agricultural sector, she said.

MNA/IRN