Iran produces near 2 million tons of fresh dates: official

This volume of the fresh dates was produced in the leading dates’ producing provinces of Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman, Fars, Bushehr and Hormozgan, Director General of Tropical and Semi-Tropical Fruits Office of Iran's Ministry of Agriculture Zahra Jalili Moghaddam noted.

She also said that about 390,000 tons of the fresh dates, valued at more than $350 million, were exported from the country last year (ended March 20, 2024).

Turning to Iran’s status in production of the fresh dates in the world, Jalili-Moghaddam pointed out that Iran stands at 3rd place in the world with producing more than 4,000 types of the fresh dates.

Iran has produced between 1.2 million and 1.3 million tons of the fresh dates over the previous dates, she added.

MA/IRN85727084