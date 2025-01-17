Russia must play active role in forcing Israel stop violence

Stating that developments in Syria and Gaza will be among the main topics to be discussed during President Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow, he emphasized that Tehran expects Moscow to play a more prominent role in forcing Israel to comply with its obligations and stop the violence in the occupied territories.

Iranian and Russian presidents will likely discuss the latest developments related to the Iranian nuclear issue, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baghaei pointed out that the significance of BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is increasing as time passes, noting that both BRICS and SCO are effective in neutralizing the Western sanctions.

