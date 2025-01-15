Iran trying to more deepen relations with neighbors

He made the remarks at Mehrabad International Airport on Wednesday prior to his visit to the Republic of Tajikistan and emphasized that the country is trying to deepen its ties with the neighboring countries more than before.

In response to a question on the main objectives of his visit to Tajikistan and Russia, Pezeshkian stated that visiting those countries is based on the predefined objectives.

According to the policies instructed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, “We try to more deepen our relations with neighbors,” the president said.

Iran and Tajikistan are scheduled to ink documents in scientific and cultural areas, he underlined.

Touching upon the signing of Comprehensive Strategic Document between Iran and Russia, Pezeshkian pointed out that the two countries will ink documents in the fields of culture, economy and agriculture and even security cooperation.

Iran will follow up on signing comprehensive documents with all neighboring states, Pezeshkian further highlighted.

MA/6347656