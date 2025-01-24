Iran, Turkey FMs discuss bilateral tie, developments in Syria

During the phone talk, the two top Iranian and Turkish diplomat discussed bilateral ties, issues of the mutual interest and the recent developments in Syria.

Iranian foreign minister underlined the necessity of protecting the rights of minority groups in Syria under the country’s new rulers.

Araghchi stressed that supporting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains Iran's principled policy.

He also called for an end to the ongoing conflicts among various groups in Syria.

The Iranian foreign minister highlighted the need for an inclusive Syrian government, which would include all political, ethnic and religious groups.

Araghchi also expressed concern over reports about the measures taken by certain armed groups against civilians in Syrian regions that are inhabited by Shias and Alawites.

Since the downfall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Israel has wiped out Syrian naval vessels, sea-to-sea missiles, helicopters, and planes, including the entire fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets, and stockpiles of ammunition in attacks on at least five air bases.

