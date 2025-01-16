Iran reacts to Gaza ceasefire agreement

Issuing a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran extended congratulations to the Palestinian nation and the supporters of Resisatmce all over the world.

The ministry considered the deal a result of the Gaza people's sympathy with the Resistance and standing against the forced migration of Palestinians.

The occupying and genocidal regime of Israel, over the past 15 months, through systematic, widespread, and egregious violations of fundamental principles and rules of international law, human rights, and humanitarian law, as well as the commission of the most severe war crimes and crimes against humanity, pursued its plan of "colonial eradication" of the Palestinian nation—a plan that began eight decades ago with the support or silence of colonial powers, it said.

By crossing all legal and moral red lines, the Israeli regime registered a new level of barbarity in history, the ministry underlined, adding that the insane slaughter of human beings, especially women and children; the destruction of homes and critical infrastructure; the targeting of hospitals and schools; attacks on refugee camps and shelters; and assaults on journalists, doctors, and nurses represent the recurring pattern of crimes committed over the past 15 months. "These crimes were committed with the dual aim of erasing Palestine and shattering the spirit of resistance."

It further stressed that during this period, what emboldened the Zionist regime in its genocidal plans against Palestinians was the comprehensive and direct military, financial, and political support of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and several other Western countries.

These nations not only ensured the impunity of the Israeli regime's leaders but also obstructed any effective action by the United Nations to stop the crimes of the occupying regime, it said, criticizing their disruption of international efforts, including those by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, to hold perpetrators accountable and bring them to justice.

"Without a doubt, these countries, as partners in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, must also be held accountable."

The ministry expressed hope that, in light of the new developments and with the assistance of the global community and the effective role of responsible international actors, the agreed arrangements, including the complete cessation of genocide and killings in Gaza, the full withdrawal of occupying forces, comprehensive and immediate humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and the immediate initiation of reconstruction efforts will be fully implemented.

It called on the international community to pay heightened attention to the grave violations of international law, humanitarian law, and human rights in the West Bank, as well as the ongoing aggressions of the occupying regime against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and take serious and effective measures to confront the Israeli regime's rebellion across all of the occupied Palestinian territories and lay the groundwork for the arrest, trial, and punishment of the criminal leaders of the Israeli regime for committing the most severe international crimes.

MP/Spox. channel