Israel kills at least 73 Palestinians since ceasefire deal

At least 73 Palestinians, including 20 children and 25 women, have been killed and more than 230 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza since the announcement of the latest ceasefire agreement, according to the enclave’s civil defense.

About 61 of those killings came in Gaza City, the rescue service said, Al Jazeera reported.

Qatari Foreign Minister officially announced on Wednesday night that a ceasefire agreement was reached to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire in Gaza will take effect on Sunday, January 19, Qatar’s foreign minister and prime minister has said in his news conference, according to Al Jazeera.

He added that talks were continuing with Israel and Hamas on the implementation of the deal.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani says the Gaza deal came after extensive diplomatic efforts, but the ceasefire is a “start”, and now mediators and the international community should work to achieve lasting peace.

