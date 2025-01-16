  1. Politics
Pakistan's premier welcomes ceasefire announcement in Gaza

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the announcement of a long-awaited ceasefire in Gaza.

In a post on his X account, he appreciated the tireless efforts of the mediators and other international partners who worked diligently to broker this agreement.

Shehbaz Sharif said it is imperative that provision of urgently needed humanitarian assistance is immediately restored in Gaza and other war-torn areas, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people and pays homage to the sacrifices of tens of thousands of innocent people who lost their lives as victims of Israeli atrocities over the past several decades.

