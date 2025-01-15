Ceasefire agreement reached to end war in Gaza

The ceasefire in Gaza will take effect on Sunday, January 19, Qatar’s foreign minister and prime minister has said in his news conference, according to Al Jazeera.

He added that talks were continuing with Israel and Hamas on the implementation of the deal.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani says the Gaza deal came after extensive diplomatic efforts, but the ceasefire is a “start”, and now mediators and the international community should work to achieve lasting peace.

“I want to tell our brothers in the Gaza Strip that the State of Qatar will always continue to support our Palestinian brothers,” the Qatari prime minister said.

