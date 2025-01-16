Israeli media slam Gaza deal as a win for Hamas

The Israeli media have described the last night's announced Gaza ceasefire truce between the Israeli regime and Hamas movement as a victory for the Palestinian resistance, saying Hamas' main objectives focus on "remaining in Gaza, maintaining control, and not giving Israel any foothold in the Gaza Strip."

The regime's media have said that Hamas successfully achieved its objectives, while "Israel" failed, Al Mayadeen reported.

For example, Zvi Yehezkeli, an Arab affairs analyst for i24NEWS said that the challenge of the agreement is not the release of captives, but how to move forward post-establishment. The deal, according to the analyst, means that "Hamas moves forward in Gaza," which means that "Israel failed in achieving its objectives or changing the reality of the region."

"Hamas only wants one thing, and it is steadfast in its goal... It wants total control of Gaza," Yehezkeli said.

Another Israeli commentator described the ceasfire deal as 'One of the worst deals Israel has made.' According to Micha Kobi, a former official in the Israeli Shin Bet security agency, "The deal that was agreed on is far from ideal for Israel; it is among the worst deals it has ever made in its history."

However, Kobi stressed that this was the only choice "Israel" had, further emphasizing that the occupation failed to protect its settlers from abduction, and is currently forced to pay the price for its failures to be able to bring them back.

One of the difficult aspects of the deal, he noted, is "the uncertainty regarding the fate of the captives."

MNA