Hamas issues statement after ceasefire announced

The ceasefire agreement is the result of the amazing resistance of the Palestinian people and our heroic struggle in the Gaza Strip over the past 15 months, Hamas said in the statement.

This ceasefire agreement and the cessation of war in Gaza is considered an achievement for our people, the Resistance, the Islamic Ummah, and the freedom seekers of the world, and it is a turning point in the fight against the enemy in line with realizing the goals of the nation on the path to freedom and returning to the homeland, it added.

The Resistance Movement further cited that the agreement is based on its responsibility towards the patient and resistant people of Gaza to stop the invasion and war of the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian nation and to end the bloodshed, killings, and genocide against them.

Hamas also thanked all the nations who showed support for the Palestinians and the mediators to the deal, especially Qatar and Egypt.

