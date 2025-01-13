Israel killed 70 children in past five days alone in N Gaza

According to the Gaza Media Office, nearly 5,000 Palestinians have been killed or gone missing in the ongoing Israeli onslaught on northern Gaza over the past 100 days.

A medical source told Al Jazeera on Sunday that another 9,500 Palestinians were injured in the Israeli military offensive in the north that was launched in early October.

Gaza’s Government Media Office on Sunday called the Israeli siege “the most horrific form of ethnic cleansing, displacement and destruction.”

Reporters said north Gaza is now a “ghost area” of vast destruction and rubble.

“We are seeing Palestinians being systematically targeted in every single place across the Gaza Strip. It doesn’t matter where you are – if you’re in a school, a shelter, a makeshift camp or even a hospital,” she said.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said over the past 100 days, “The people of north Gaza have endured horrific scenes of killing, ethnic cleansing, destruction, and displacement.”

Even hospitals were not spared. Kamal Adwan Hospital was torched and destroyed by Israeli forces in late December as part of the siege.

In one of the strikes on Sunday, at least five people were killed and several others injured when Israeli warplanes bombed a Palestinian home in the al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Israel has killed over 700 athletes in Gaza since October 2023

An earlier strike claimed the life of at least one Palestinian near the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Israeli artillery also shelled several areas across Gaza, leading to an unknown number of casualties.

Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023. It has so far claimed the lives of 46,565 people and injured over 109,000 others.

MNA/