Cuba to join S Africa's genocide case against Israel at UN

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – The United Nations' top court says Cuba has officially declared its intention to join South Africa’s case against Israel at the tribunal over the regime's genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released on Monday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced that Cuba had filed a declaration of intervention in the proceedings against Israel for Genocide Convention violations under Article 63 of the Statute of The Hague-based court, according to Press TV. 

“Cuba, invoking Article 63 of the Statute of the Court, filed in the Registry of the Court a declaration of intervention in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip,” it said.

South Africa lodged the complaint with the ICJ in December of 2023, saying the Israeli regime's actions in Gaza are “genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group”.

Since then, several countries, including Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, Spain, Turkey, Bolivia, the Maldives, Chile, and Ireland have joined the case.

