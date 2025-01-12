  1. Politics
Jan 12, 2025, 8:36 AM

Presidential candidate:

NATO base in Romania to be used for war against Russia

NATO base in Romania to be used for war against Russia

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Romania's independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu believes that the Mihail Kogalniceanu military base in the country, which will become the largest NATO defense facility in Europe, will be used against Russia.

"We cannot accept this," he said in an interview with former US Navy Seal Shawn Ryan. Georgescu posted a video of the conversation on Facebook. 

"What is happening now in Romania gains no reaction abroad, no reaction from the United States. They don’t understand what is going on here, because if they use Romania as a door for a war, what to be next? We don’t need war; this is my point," Georgescu said, TASS reported.

"What will the implications [be] <...> if the NATO base is going to be constructive to conduct a major offensive into Russia?" Ryan asked.

"Exactly this word - ‘offensive,’ which is a wrong way. And we cannot accept this, <…> because this is not our business, not our war, again," responded Georgescu.

This is not the first time that Georgescu has hypothesized a war against Russia that would be launched from Romania.

MP/

News ID 226779

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News