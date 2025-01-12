NATO base in Romania to be used for war against Russia

"We cannot accept this," he said in an interview with former US Navy Seal Shawn Ryan. Georgescu posted a video of the conversation on Facebook.

"What is happening now in Romania gains no reaction abroad, no reaction from the United States. They don’t understand what is going on here, because if they use Romania as a door for a war, what to be next? We don’t need war; this is my point," Georgescu said, TASS reported.

"What will the implications [be] <...> if the NATO base is going to be constructive to conduct a major offensive into Russia?" Ryan asked.

"Exactly this word - ‘offensive,’ which is a wrong way. And we cannot accept this, <…> because this is not our business, not our war, again," responded Georgescu.

This is not the first time that Georgescu has hypothesized a war against Russia that would be launched from Romania.

