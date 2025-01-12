Russian Foreign Ministry vows response to new US sanctions

The ministry pointed out that the US Administration’s decision to impose restrictive measures against the Russian energy sector in general and a number of major companies, including personal sanctions against their leadership, as well as Russian Ministry of Energy officials "is an attempt to inflict at least some damage on the Russian economy even at the cost of destabilizing global markets ahead of the end of the inglorious term of President Joe Biden."

"Of course, Washington’s hostile actions will not be left without response and will be taken into consideration during the calculation of our external economic strategy," the ministry said, TASS reported.

"We will continue to implement the major projects on oil and gas extraction, as well as import replacement, provision of oil-related services and construction of nuclear power plants in third countries."

The ministry pointed out that Russia has been and remains a key and reliable actor on the global fuel market, "despite the convulsions in the White House and the machinations of the Russophobic lobby in the West, which seeks to pull the global energy sector into the hybrid war, which the US has initiated against Russia."

The ministry underscored that, amid the "failure of Washington’s bid on Moscow’s strategic defeat and sanctions pressure, which was supposed to undermine the Russian economy, which has not only survived by continues to develop despite the unprecedented external economic pressure, the efforts of the outgoing White House team aim to complicate or obstruct any bilateral economic ties, including for the American business."

The ministry added that this process sacrifices interests of US’ European allies, who have to switch to the more expensive and irregular American deliveries, as well as interests of its own people, currently suffering from the massive wildfires in California, whose opinion regarding the fuel price hike, which remained relevant ahead of the elections, now can be completely ignored.

"Therefore, the upcoming president, who is unable to withdraw the abovementioned sanctions without the Congress’ approval, will inherit scorched earth - both literally and figuratively," the ministry added.

MP/