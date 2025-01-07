Court approves new arrest warrant for impeached president

However, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials has not confirmed how long the warrant would remain valid.

Investigators were unable to execute the original arrest warrant for Mr Yoon.

Police were blocked by a human chain of hundreds of presidential security service and military guards outside his residence last week, said earlier on Tuesday they remained determined to bring him in.

Mr Yoon's lawyers filed an injunction request to a Seoul court to nullify the arrest warrant, but the court struck that down on Sunday, a court official said on Tuesday.

Mr Yoon "has been effectively confined to his residence", said lawyer Seok Dong-hyeon, Mr Yoon's close friend who often communicates with the president.

Another anonymous source told Reuters that Mr Yoon has been receiving few guests other than his lawyers but is "getting by just fine".

Last week, his office filed legal complaints against three television networks and a YouTuber for illegally filming the area designated as a sensitive military installation.

Security personnel have barricaded the street leading up to his residence with buses blocking the road and setting up barbed wire.

MNA/