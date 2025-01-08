Iran reacts to Macron’s contradictory remarks

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday it is regrettable that instead of the apartheid regime of Israel, whose leaders are wanted by the International Criminal Court, the French president incriminates Iran, which has always respected international law.

Esmail Baghaei stressed that it is Israel, which poses a real and immediate threat to regional peace and stability but still enjoys the full support of the US and some European countries, including France.

He said the Israeli regime “has continuously expanded its military aggression and expansionism to various countries in the region, in addition to continuing its occupation and genocide in occupied Palestine.”

Regarding Macron’s claims about Iran's peaceful nuclear program, Baghaei said Tehran’s nuclear activities are within the framework of international law and under the strict and continuous supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He also rejected allegations about Iran's intervention in the Ukraine conflict, saying such irresponsible statements are meant to distort the facts, PressTV reported.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed surprise and regret at the French president's concern about Iran's interactions with African countries, saying, "Countries that have a history of violent colonialism in Africa cannot determine the fate of independent African countries and other nations with the same mentality."

Baghaei emphasized that the relations of Iran with African countries are based on mutual respect and respect for the national sovereignty and political independence of each African country and are based on the 'principles of international law regarding friendly relations and cooperation among states based on the Charter of the United Nations' to achieve mutual benefits.

Macron had accused Iran of being the main strategic and security challenge in the region, citing the acceleration of the country’s nuclear program and its alleged support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

